Tallahassee Mayor John Dailey receives COVID-19 vaccine

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — With anyone 40 and older eligble to get the COVID-19 vaccine, Tallahassee Mayor John Dailey sat down for his shot at getting protected.

Mayor Dailey received the Johnson and Johnson shot at Bond Community Health Center Tuesday evening.

He says it's a simple task that will change the way we go about life if everyone does it.

"It means a lot. From a personal standpoint, I'm taking care of my health and my family's health as well. It was important for us to get our vaccinations. My wife is getting her's as well. We've got an incredible medical community right here in Tallahassee," said Mayor Dailey.

Starting Monday anyone 18 and older can get the Johnson and Johnson and the Moderna vaccine in Florida. Pfizer will become available to anyone 16 and older.