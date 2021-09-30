Tallahassee Mayor John Dailey announces 2022 campaign kickoff

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Mayor John Dailey is looking ahead to the possibility of a second term.

He announced his intent to put his name on next year's ballot during a ceremony Wednesday evening at Dorothy B. Oven Park.

Although voters won't head to the polls for several months, Dailey said he plans to make the most of his running start on campaign season.

"It's a year out, I get that," Dailey said. "But we're going to make sure we get the message out of all the incredible things that we've done, and we're going to keep working hard for the people of Tallahassee moving forward."

So far, Whitfield Leland is the only candidate running against the incumbent.

Election day is Nov. 8, 2022.