TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Tallahassee mayor John Dailey declared June Pride Month on Wednesday, saying "hate has no place here."

He said in a Facebook post that he is thankful for the LGBTQ+ Advisory Council’s work leading the way to make our city more inclusive and safer for everyone.

Mayor Dailey will issue a pride month proclamation on Thursday at City Hall. There will also be a ceremony remembering the Pulse Nightclub shooting at the Capitol on June 12.