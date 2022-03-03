Tallahassee mayor calls for termination of 'sister city' relationship with Russian city

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Tallahassee mayor John Dailey released a statement on social media Thursday pushing for the city to terminate its "Sister City" relationship with the city of Krasnodar, Russia in support of Ukraine.

"Tallahassee stands firmly on the side of freedom & democracy," Dailey wrote in a tweet. "In response to the Russian government’s unprovoked attack on Ukraine, I am calling for us to terminate our Sister City relationship with Krasnodar, Russia and I have placed an item on our next meeting agenda to do so."

The City of Tallahassee first established the Sister City relationship with Krasnodar in 1984, according to city documents. The city also has five other Sister City relationships around the globe including Sligo, Ireland; St. Maarten, Netherlands Antilles; Konongo-Odumasi, Ghana; Ramat-Hasharon, Israel; and Rugao, China.

The Sister City program aims to promote activities and exchanges that increase international trade, economic and community development, and to promote cultural and educational opportunities.

"The City of Tallahassee stands in unwavering solidarity with the sovereign nation of Ukraine as they defend themselves against the Russian Government’s unprovoked invasion and war against their democracy," the Tallahassee City Commission agenda said.

The City Commission will vote to terminate its long-standing symbolic relationship with Krasnodar during its next meeting on March 9.

The only recommended option on the commission's agenda is to "terminate the long-standing Sister City relationship with Krasnodar, Russia, in solidarity with the nation of Ukraine."