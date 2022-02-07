Tallahassee Marathon returns for 47th year

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Whether you've been training for weeks, or just decided to give it a try, the Tallahassee Marathon made its 47th annual appearance on Sunday Morning.

With runners lining up at 7:30 a.m. it was the first time they've been able to do so since 2020.

"It was an awesome day and an awesome race," said runner Kaitlyn Huetteman. "I am so grateful to be here and it was my first half marathon and we had a really great cause that we were running for."

Sheryl Rosen, co-director for the Tallahassee Marathon said because the marathon had to take a hiatus last year due to COVID-19, they wanted to make sure the return was as memorable as possible for those who missed it.

"It's a relief to be back. We made the difficult decision to cancel it, so we're so glad that this year we could be back," said Rosen. "It's a major relief, we put our heart and soul into the race as directors and we know that the runners sure put their hearts and souls into the race with 13.1 or 26.2 miles."

The marathon even brought Stacy and Kyle Eiselstein back to Tallahassee where they went to college. Now living six hours away, they joined their daughter Jane in the half marathon, experiencing Tallahassee like they've never done before.

"It was a great course because we ran places that we have never been in Tallahassee before" said Stacy. "I've never been up to Myers Park and it's absolutely gorgeous up there. So just to showcase the whole city and to see all of the different areas Cascades Park, Myers Park, FAMU. It was a great course."

Gulf Winds Track Club, who hosts the marathon, is holding a 5K at Palace Saloon on April 23rd.

ABC 27 Photojournalist Desmond Howard contributed to this story.