Tallahassee man sentenced for enticing a minor to engage in prostitution

Posted at 10:23 AM, Oct 22, 2021
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Michael Jarcord, a 52-year-old Tallahassee man, has been sentenced to 15 years in federal prison for "coercing or enticing a minor to engage in prostitution."

The sentence was announced Friday by the Acting United States Attorney for the Northern District of Florida Jason Coody.

“This sentence is yet another example of the unwavering commitment to the protection of our most vulnerable and should serve as a significant deterrent to those who would attempt to harm them,” Coody said. “Through concerted efforts like Operation Stolen Innocence we will continue to work tirelessly with our law enforcement partners to investigate and prosecute those who prey upon our children.”

Jacord's sentence includes `10 years of supervised release following the prison sentence and registering as a sex offender.

