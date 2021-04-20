Watch
Tallahassee man pledges $10K to remove Confederate statue on Old Capitol grounds

Ready to raise what it takes to say good riddance
Posted at 6:00 PM, Apr 20, 2021
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A Confederate monument that has been on the Old Florida Capitol grounds since 1923 continues to spark outrage in the community.

Kevin Cate is pledging $10,000 and plans to raise whatever it costs to have it removed.

Recent discussions on social media still have not led to a known owner of the statue, keeping community members who want this taken down at a pause.

Cate, who works as a media consultant, told ABC27, "this has been racist since they put it up, a lot of people have not enjoyed having it be right in front of the Capitol so there's been many efforts some legislatively like Geraldine Thompson but also private citizens just saying enough is enough."

Cate hopes people will write to Governor Ron DeSantis to get this statue removed.

