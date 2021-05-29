Tallahassee man in serious condition after crashing into tree stump in Jefferson Co.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Fla. (WTXL) — A Tallahassee man is in serious condition after crashing his car into a tree stump in Jefferson County Saturday afternoon.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, the 39-year-old driver crashed into a tree stump at the end of the woodline off of Waukeenah Highway near Halpin Road. After an investigation, FHP said the man was traveling at a high rate of speed and was not wearing a seat belt.

The driver was transported to Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare with serious injuries and FHP said that the incident is still under investigation.