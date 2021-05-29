Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Tallahassee man in serious condition after crashing into tree stump in Jefferson Co.

items.[0].image.alt
SOURCE: MGN Online
Crash
Crash
Posted at 4:56 PM, May 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-29 16:56:41-04

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Fla. (WTXL) — A Tallahassee man is in serious condition after crashing his car into a tree stump in Jefferson County Saturday afternoon.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, the 39-year-old driver crashed into a tree stump at the end of the woodline off of Waukeenah Highway near Halpin Road. After an investigation, FHP said the man was traveling at a high rate of speed and was not wearing a seat belt.

The driver was transported to Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare with serious injuries and FHP said that the incident is still under investigation.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
nnlw.png

News Literacy Project