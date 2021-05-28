Tallahassee man filming music video arrested on gun charges

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A man was arrested in a public park off of Fred George Road Wednesday after police said he was seen showing off a gun in a reckless manner while shooting a music video.

Leon County Sheriff's deputies were on patrol when they said they saw four men at a public park in the 4700 block of Fred George Rd, with one of them showing off a gun recklessly, according to LCSO.

When deputies approached the four men, the man holding the gun put the gun on the ground and the men cooperated with deputies. One of the men, 28-year-old Kendrick Owens, was asked by deputies if he had any more guns on him and he said no.

After patting Owens down, deputies saw in plain sight a handgun in his right front pocket, according to LCSO.

The 9mm handgun was found to have one round in the chamber, as well as a full magazine of 9mm rounds. Owens was found to not have a concealed carry permit in Florida and deputies also confirmed he was a convicted felon in the state.

During the investigation, deputies learned the group was filming a music video in an obscure area of the park and were unaware of park rules and regulations. Deputies also located video equipment during the encounter.

The other individuals were advised of proper handgun safety by deputies and released on scene. The handgun and magazine possessed by Owens were seized.

Owens was arrested and transported to the Leon County Detention Facility. He was charged with carrying a concealed weapon and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.