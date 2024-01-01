Tallahassee man dies in Gadsden County motorcycle crash

A Tallahassee man was killed in a car crash in Gadsden County after a motorcycle crash

A Tallahassee man is dead after a motorcycle crash in Gadsden County Saturday afternoon. Florida Highway Patrol says it happened on US Highway 90 near Shadow Street in Quincy.

FHP says the man was riding his motorcycle East on US-90. Troopers say a sedan pulled out of a driveway and crossed both eastbound lanes, trying to make a left turn. The motorcyclist tried to get out of the way, but hit the sedan's left side.

The man died on the scene. FHP says he was wearing a helmet.