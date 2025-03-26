Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Tallahassee man dies following ATV crash

ATV
Photo Credit: KTRE-TV (Raycom Media)
ATV
ATV
Posted

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A Tallahassee man died after crashing an ATV into a tree.

It happened around 2:40 a.m. Wednesday near Springhill Road and National Forest Road 362.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers say he was headed east on a trail in the forest. They say, "he veered off the trail as it curved left" and hit a tree.

The 27-year-old man was pronounced dead on scene. The Leon County Sheriff's Office, Tallahassee Fire Department, and Leon County EMS assisted the Florida Highway Patrol on scene.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us onInstagramand X.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
In Your Neighborhood promo

More News In Your Neighborhood