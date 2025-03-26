Tallahassee man dies following ATV crash

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A Tallahassee man died after crashing an ATV into a tree.

It happened around 2:40 a.m. Wednesday near Springhill Road and National Forest Road 362.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers say he was headed east on a trail in the forest. They say, "he veered off the trail as it curved left" and hit a tree.

The 27-year-old man was pronounced dead on scene. The Leon County Sheriff's Office, Tallahassee Fire Department, and Leon County EMS assisted the Florida Highway Patrol on scene.

