Tallahassee man detained in connection to Jan. 6, 2021 breach at U.S. Capitol building

WASHINGTON (WTXL) — Federal authorities arrested a resident of Tallahassee who is alleged to have been a participant in the Jan. 6, 2021 breach at the United States Capitol building in Washington, D.C.

According to the criminal complaint filed Tuesday with the United States District Court for the District of Columbia, Raymund Joseph Cholod, age 52 of Tallahassee, Florida is facing Assaulting, Resisting, or Impeding Certain Officers, Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building or Grounds with a Deadly or Dangerous Weapon and Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds with a Deadly or Dangerous Weapon felony offenses.

The U.S. Department of Justice press release confirmed Cholod was detained Thursday in Miami.

The press release adds on Jan. 6, 2021, Cholod was among a mob illegally massed on the Lower West Terrace and in an Archway and tunnel that leads into the Capitol Building.

At approximately 2:41 p.m., Cholod allegedly entered the tunnel. Law enforcement officers had formed a protective line with riot shields behind a set of glass doors in efforts to keep the rioters outside. Cholod advanced until he was positioned immediately in front of the police line. He pointed and shook his finger at officers and shouted, among other things, “This is our house … This is our f------ house.”

The news release adds at approximately 2:45 p.m., Cholod pushed his arm and elbow into a police officer’s face and neck. Less than a minute later, he pushed against a police riot shield, then grabbed it, and attempted to pull it away from officers.

Later in the day, Cholod was positioned on the steps of the Lower West Terrace, holding what appears to be a baton or stick. He threw the item towards the entrance to the tunnel, where a line of police officers was positioned.