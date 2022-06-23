Tallahassee man arrested following string of burglaries

TALLAHASSEE, FLa. (WTXL) — The Tallahassee Police Department arrested a man on June 22, that has been associated with several recent burglaries in the area.

John Bob Kimble lll, 24, was spotted just after 6:30 a.m. in Railroad Square after a groundskeeper recognized the suspect as a person of interest from a recent burglary investigation.

Kimble fled the scene on foot and discarded his backpack once law enforcement and TPD's Patrol Unit responded to the area.

Officers located and searched Kimble's backpack, which allegedly held items that could have assisted him with future crimes.

The suspect was later on caught and taken into custody.

He has been charged with burglary of a structure, felony theft, criminal mischief and resisting officers without violence.

Kimble is connected to several smash and grab burglaries, including the recent burglary string in the Railroad Square district.

TPD's Burglary Crimes Unit suggests business owners and citizens implement these measures to avoid burglary and suspicious activity:

Ensure your business has adequate lighting outside.

Install functioning security cameras.

Keep cash and high-value merchandise in locked cases.

Keep front doors and windows clear of anything that might reduce visibility.

Install impact resistant glass.

To report criminal activity, call TPD at (850) 891-4200. To report anonymously, call Crime Stoppers at (850) 574-TIPS.