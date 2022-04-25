Watch
John Amis/AP
Tallahassee makes final four list of potential Cook Out locations
Posted at 5:07 PM, Apr 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-25 18:46:29-04

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — North Carolina-based fast-food restaurant Cook Out named Tallahassee in their list of finalists to potentially bring their food to on Monday afternoon.

In a Twitter poll posted Monday around 3 p.m., Tallahassee was included in the final four cities to potentially get a Cook Out location along with Louisville, Ky., Outer Banks, N.C. and Ocean City, Md.

As of 6:45 p.m. Monday, Louisville was winning the poll with more than 50% of the votes.

The nearest Cook Out to Tallahassee is in Valdosta, Ga., which is about an hour and a half drive away.

To vote on Twitter, click here. Voting closes around 3 p.m. Tuesday.

ABC 27 has reached out to Cook Out but has not heard back yet.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

