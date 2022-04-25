Tallahassee makes final four list of potential Cook Out locations

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — North Carolina-based fast-food restaurant Cook Out named Tallahassee in their list of finalists to potentially bring their food to on Monday afternoon.

In a Twitter poll posted Monday around 3 p.m., Tallahassee was included in the final four cities to potentially get a Cook Out location along with Louisville, Ky., Outer Banks, N.C. and Ocean City, Md.

As of 6:45 p.m. Monday, Louisville was winning the poll with more than 50% of the votes.

The nearest Cook Out to Tallahassee is in Valdosta, Ga., which is about an hour and a half drive away.

To vote on Twitter, click here. Voting closes around 3 p.m. Tuesday.

ABC 27 has reached out to Cook Out but has not heard back yet.