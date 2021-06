TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The City of Tallahassee has a lifeguard shortage heading into the summer swimming season.

Trousdale and Wade Wehunt are the only two pools open right now, with Wade Wehunt offering limited schedules in order to keep lifeguards on duty for all open hours.

Three lifeguard classes are open to help them staff up, with 40 slots per class.

The city looks forward to opening additional pools for summer hours, but have not yet set an official date.