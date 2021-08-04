Tallahassee live event organizers continue shows citing safety protocols

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Sundown Concert Series hosted by the Tallahassee Downtown Improvement Authority, has already been through two concerts at Cascades Park. They say they've seen over 1,500 guests each time.

"We want first and foremost to keep everyone safe. We do ask that people wear masks if they like to, it's perfectly acceptable to do that with outdoor events," said Elizabeth Emmanuel from the Tallahassee Downtown Improvement Authority.

Emmanuel said they have COVID-19 safety protocols in place set with the city in case COVID-19 cases do get out of hand, like mandatory mask wearing or less of a crowd, but say they haven't had to enact any of that so far.

Another popular Tallahassee Event, First Fridays will go on as planned.

Adam Kaye says they want to keep first Fridays going for their businesses, already going through a tough year, he doesn't want to put another burden on them.

"This is definitely a predominately outdoor space, definitely social distance friendly, and about as safe as you can get as far getting out there and getting back in the community," said Kaye.

However, Railroad square does request you to wear a mask when visiting any of their inside stores during the event.

Tallahassee Beer Festival has moved to the tucker center to allow more social distancing.

Organizer Ben Graybar says this year they'll also be doing contactless pouring because of COVID-19 to limit physical touch during the event.

"I'm really excited about it, it's planned for months then it goes by just like that," said Graybar.

Tallahassee Beer Festival says tickets are sold out, but will have some available on Aug. 28, the day of the festival, at 2:30 p.m. as people leave.