Tallahassee-Leon County to host 2022 Family Day Celebration

In recognition of the annual holiday Family Day, Tallahassee-Leon County is set to host the 2022 Family Day Celebration on Nov.25, encouraging families to come out and enjoy activities, live music and more with their loved ones.

The Family Day celebration will reportedly feature live entertainment, food trucks, a family resource center and fun activities for families and children of all ages.

The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Lake Anita Park on FAMU Way on Friday, Nov.25.

According to the Leon County Government, Tallahassee-Leon County is the first Florida community to recognize Family Day, an annual holiday that celebrates the importance of families.

The public event is sponsored by Leon County Government, the City of Tallahassee, the Council on Culture & Arts, Soul of Southside Festival TLH and Sachs Media, with support from Capital Health Plan, the Office of Economic Vitality, Capital City Bank, First Commerce Credit Union and Tallahassee Ford/Lincoln, according to the county's government.