Tallahassee-Leon County Summer Youth Expo keep kids engaged

The Tallahassee-Leon County Summer Youth Expo is a one stop shop for parents and caregivers looking to sign their children up for summer activities.

25 different vendors were in attendance Saturday, offering everything from summer camps to jobs to volunteer opportunities for kids of all ages.

Executive Director of Children's Services Council of Leon County Cecka Green said being able to participate in a summer program is vital for kids to be active and keep their minds going outside of school.

"We just want you to come out, take advantage, make sure that you are having your kids in opportunities that are going to help them keep their skills and keep them occupied," Green explained.

Visit the Children's Services Council website for more resources and information.