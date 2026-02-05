Tallahassee-Leon County receives high rankings in recent economic study

Tallahassee-Leon County received high marks in a recent study focusing on economic growth and investment.

The study by Chmura Economics and Analysis looked at more than 900 metropolitan and micropolitan areas and assessed them by 24 data points over three- and five-year trends.

Tallahassee ranked 16th overall, according to Keith Bowers, the director of the Office of Economic Vitality (OEV).

He says the city also ranked 5th for metropolitan areas with 200,000 to 500,000 residents. Tallahassee also ranked 2nd in the South Atlantic region, which includes Georgia and the Carolinas.

"These rankings in this study, when we sit down and talk to companies that are considering Tallahassee as an expansion location, we talk to them about the vibrancy of our community. And this definitely helps us make that business case," Bowers said.

Tallahassee-Leon County also ranked 19th out of 411 areas for Prime Workforce performance, which evaluates workforce competitiveness, growth, and wage gains over time. The analysis included data points for wage and labor force growth in multiple job fields, including STEM.

"It reinforces that Tallahassee is a great place to invest in. It's a great place to work. We've got quality jobs here. We're supported by not only government but we have great higher ed institutions," Bowers said.

A release by the OEV says Tallahassee-Leon County added around 2,100 jobs in 2025.

The release adds, "Independent rankings that track jobs, workforce strength, and market potential all point to the same conclusion: Tallahassee-Leon County is building a solid foundation for long-term success."

The 2026 Emerging Trends in Real Estate® report also ranked the area 33rd for overall real estate prospects. The area ranked 69th in 2025.

