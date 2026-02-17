Tallahassee-Leon County economic growth outpaces state, national growth in 2025

Tallahassee had its best economic year in more than a decade in 2025.

Tallahassee-Leon County GDP growth beats state, national average

New government data shows the Tallahassee-Leon County area's economy grew by 4.3% during that year. It's the first time since 2007 the area has outpaced state and national economic growth in the same year.

The area's GDP reached $21 billion and more than 2,100 jobs were added in 2025.

"Our real GDP increased 9.3% since 2022 and nearly 16% since 2021, and that indicates sustained growth and not just a short-term surge. What that means is that there are opportunities available for folks seeking employment, businesses. We'll have the opportunity to earn more and create more jobs," said Office of Economic Vitality Director Keith Bowers.

Bowers says private companies from healthcare to small businesses are driving most of the growth.

He says for everyday people, these numbers translate into jobs, higher wages, and a stronger local economy.

We asked Bowers what's behind this growth.

"Folks who've invested, those business owners who've invested Into the Tallahassee-Leon County area, the jobs that they've been able to create, the investment that's taking place for small businesses and government, and then the resiliency of those companies and, you know, in the face of a lot of economic headwinds," he said.

Bowers says private companies from healthcare to small businesses are also driving the area's recent economic success. He says these new numbers shows investments in jobs in key industries are paying off.

