Tallahassee-Leon County Commission on the Status of Women and Girls looks towards the future

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Tallahassee-Leon County Commission on the Status of Women and Girls is working to have a greater impact on the lives of women and girls in our communities.

CSWG 2.0 will work to measure the quality of life for women and girls in Leon County and Tallahassee.

They'll do this by working with other communities to create a well-being dashboard. The commission also plans to have an empowerment summit next year for women and girls. Stephanie Shumate, director for the Commission of the Status of Women and Girls, shared the importance and impact of their work.

"We know that when women thrive in a community the community thrives and it's not just a woman, it's the family, it's the workplace, it's everything," Shumate said.

Shumate says they plan to have more community involvement through their four committees. You can reach out to their email CSWGStaff@TheOasisCenter.net.