Tallahassee, Leon County collab to introduce Summer Youth Expo

Tallahassee and Leon County have teamed up to create a summer youth expo for Leon County residents, with the goal to provide low-income families with summer activity providers.

Different agencies will come together and offer a selection of resources. Activities will range from academics, athletics, and income opportunities.

The idea is to help keep kids active and offset any learning loss that could happen while away from school.

"We want you to come and help customize a summer program for the young person in your life, the child in your life," said Commissioner Dianne Williams-Cox.

Parents can sign up kids April 22 at Children's Services Council of Leon County offices.