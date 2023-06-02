Tallahassee leaders urge people to prepare for hurricane season now

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — June 1 is the official start of hurricane season, and leaders in Leon County and the city of Tallahassee want to make sure you're prepared.

The county and the city each have hurricane check lists that can help you ensure you have everything you need before a storm comes.

Kevin Peters, Emergency Management Director, for Leon County says get your hurricane kit ready now so you don't rush to get items at the last minute.

"If you wait until a storm forms it's too late to get the supplies you might need at that time because there might be a rush on all of the stores and all of the supplies get bought up. Take time now, get the items that you need for you and your family to stay safe during hurricane season," Peters said.

Some of the key things you should have in your kit are a way to get information, and non-perishable food and water for three days for every member of your household.

Hurricane supplies are tax free through June 9 thanks to Florida's tax free holiday.