Tallahassee leaders meet and discuss prison reform

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Leaders from every spectrum of the Tallahassee community met Friday to discuss criminal justice reform issues.

The meeting took place at Bethel Missionary Baptist Church. Members with law enforcement, government and religion were there.

Leaders at the meeting discussed their concerns over what they say is a large number of people being detained and are awaiting trial.

"We want to find a logical, legal and moral way to reasonably move non-violent offenders through the criminal justice system including violators of probation who do not commit a new crime," says Reverend Dr. RB Holmes of Bethel Missionary Baptist Church.

According to the Criminal Justice Reform Committee, 89 percent of detainees in the Leon County detention facility are awaiting sentence.

Leaders say the goal of the meeting was to open a dialogue with everyone in the community.