Local lawmaker selected as Caucus Leader Designate-Elect for 2028-2030 term

TALLAHASSEE, FL — The Florida House Democratic Caucus has tapped State Rep. Gallop Franklin (D-Tallahassee) to be the Leader Designate-Elect.

With this decision, State Rep. Franklin will lead the party for the 2029 and 2030 legislative sessions. He will also be in charge of the Caucus' election operations during the 2028 election cycle.

In an announcement Wednesday night, the Caucus praised how Franklin "championed economic opportunity and affordability for Florida families, including expanding access to health care, strengthening higher education, and confronting the skyrocketing costs of insurance and housing to restore financial security for Floridians."

State Rep. Franklin, who graduated from Florida A&M University with a PharmD, grew up in Tallahassee and also studied at Cornell University.

During this year's legislative session, he has co-sponsored legislation that would expand how pharmacists can treat patients in emergency trauma centers (HB 1021). He is also the primary sponsor of a bill aiming to address the "middlemen" who raise prescription drug costs for local clinics and patients (HB 1281). HB 1013, another one of his bills, would improve transparency and safety for patients who choose to receive care at home.

“I am deeply honored and humbled by the trust my colleagues have placed in me,” Representative Franklin said, per the caucus' announcement.

The current House Minority Leader Fentrice Driskell (D-Tampa) praised Franklin in the announcement, saying, "He has earned the respect of his peers and has been an excellent advocate for his community. I look forward to watching him lead this caucus in the years to come."

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.