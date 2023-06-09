Tallahassee law enforcement honors Officer Fariello one year after death

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Officer Christopher Fariello was killed last year after serving as a law enforcement officer for four years.

Chief Lawrence Revell said the department is honoring Fariello by remembering him each day they put their lives on the line for public safety.

The chief said Fariello was a leader within the force.

"[Christopher] was such a great friend and to so many here," Revell said.

Fariello died in the line of duty one year ago during a head-on car crash with a domestic violence suspect running from a crime scene.

Revell said he is remembering Fariello not for the way he died, but for all he did for the public and the Tallahassee Police department.

"I think of him as that person that just really, really wanted to do this job," Revell said. "He was that officer who encouraged younger officers, who helped those other officers on his squad, that was always there to back them up."

The Tallahassee Police Department also wants the public to remember Fariello.

Fariello is one of hundreds of fallen Florida law enforcement who is honored at the Capitol with his name engraved at a memorial to remind everyone of the sacrifice he paid.

Keeping Fariello's memory alive is something that President of the Big Bend Police Benevolent Association Richard Murphy said is important.

"The biggest thing with Fariello and other officers who have given, made the ultimate sacrifice is keep us in your hearts, don't let your memory fade and support your police department and law enforcement," Murphy said.

Revell said to remember that people like Fariello risk it all to protect people from harm's way.

"it's that service, that desire to protect our community that drives them past the concern or the fear of what potentially could happen," Revell said. "We deal with that, we know that, but it's that level of commitment and service to this community that keeps them going to work each and every day."

Revell said their is one big way people can honor those who have given their lives for public safety.

"Remember them, remember their service, remember their service, remember the person that they were. Chris was such a great guy and a great friend, a great son," Revell said. "We want to make sure we honor them, especially on the anniversaries."