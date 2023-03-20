Tallahassee Jazz & Blues Festival to kick off this weekend

TALLAHASSEE, FLa. — Tallahassee Museum is set to kick off its 2023 Jazz & Blues Festival this weekend, inviting the community to enjoy the music and take part in fun activities.

The festival will be held Saturday, March 25, and Sunday, March 26, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days at the Tallahassee Museum, located at 3945 Museum Dr.

According to Tallahassee Museum, performers on Saturday will include:



11 a.m. - TCC Jazz Band

12 p.m. - Thursday Night Music Club

1 p.m. - Tallahassee Swing

2 p.m. - Yellow Dog Jazz Band

3 p.m. - Thomas University Jazz Ensemble

4 p.m. - Warren Sutton

Performers on Sunday will include:



11 a.m. - Tillman & Taff

12 p.m. - Brett Wellman & Dave Messler

1 p.m. - Quanta

2 p.m. - Billy Rigsby

3 p.m. - King Cotton Band

4 p.m. - Coastal Highway

Guests are encouraged to bring blankets and camp chairs.

Frosty beverages and treats will also be available at the Trail Break Cafe and cash bar.

To purchase tickets for the festival, click here. According to Tallahassee Museum, tickets purchased in advance are good for either day, but not both days.

