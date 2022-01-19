Tallahassee invites community input on Northwood Centre site

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The City of Tallahassee wants to hear from you about what to do with the Northwood Centre site in addition to building a new police headquarters.

There are opportunities for green space, community amenities and other economic development projects.

As such, city leaders have arranged for a community input meeting to discuss everything from short-term to long-term goals for the now nearly vacant lot.

"The Northwoods site is ripe for innovation and new imagination which is what we want the community to come out and give us ideas on," says marketing and public information manager Lizzy Kelley. "It's going to be a blank slate. Demolition is almost done. And then what happens with this 29 plus acre parcel is really up to the community."

You can join that meeting Thursday, from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Senior Center on North Monroe Street