Tallahassee International Airport receives $2 Million Grant for International Processing Facility

TALLAHASSEE, FL — The Tallahassee International Airport will receive a $2 Million Grant from the Florida Department of Transportation for the International Processing Facility. In an unanimous vote, the Tallahassee City Commission approved the City of Tallahassee to receive the matching grant.

In a release, the city said the 40,000-square-foot addition will house a U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) approved international Port of Entry and a Federal Inspection Services Facility that will serve both commercial air service and general aviation needs at TLH. This terminal will also support international flights and shipping goods to and from destinations worldwide.

The release goes on to say, in order to align with the opening of the IPF, TLH is working toward becoming a fully operational Foreign Trade Zone (FTZ) with CBP oversight that will serve up to an 11-county region.

The establishment of an FTZ is underway and anticipated to create more than 1,600 jobs and generate more than $300 million annually in economic impact.

For the full release, click here.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us onInstagramand X.