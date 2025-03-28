Watch Now
Tallahassee International Airport experiencing delays at checkpoints due to TSA machines being down Friday

TLH is encouraging passengers to arrive earlier than normal due to the outage
Channing Frampton
TALLAHASSEE, FL — The Tallahassee International Airport says they are experiencing technical issues at TSA security checkpoints Friday morning. The airport says the machines are currently down and that TSA has implemented a back-up screening method, and techs are en route to make repairs.

Passengers are encouraged to arrive extra early and check their flight status as flights will be impacted by this outage.

TLH says TSA lines will be longer than normal.

This is a developing story.

