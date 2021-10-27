Leon County Humane Society gives tips on keeping your pets safe for Halloween

LEON COUNTY, Fla. (WTXL) — It's the super bowl for candy lovers. We're talking about Halloween.

Even our precious pets will dress up take part in some of the festivities.

However, this could lead to more tricks than treats if you're not careful.

The Leon County Humane Society recommends stashing away those bowls of candy away from animals and keeping your pets away from decorations such as Jack-o-lanterns.

"Halloween is a super fun time for everyone but if you got people coming and going in your house make sure all of your pets are secured maybe a spare bedroom especially your cats," said Katie Logue, a graphic designer with the Leon County Humane Society. "You don't want them slipping out with the trick-or-treaters."

Also, make sure your pet tries on the costume before Halloween to see if they are comfortable.