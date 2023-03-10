Tallahassee Human Resources Director out amid tension with police department

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The human resources director for the city of Tallahassee is out amid tension between the HR department and the city's police department over policy.

BREAKING: The City of Tallahassee fired HR Director Ellen Blair. This comes amid tension among city leadership over a Tallahassee Police Officer who kept his job after testing positive for amphetamines. Blair wrote in an email that the drug use is a violation of city policy. — Kendall Brandt (@kendallbrandttv) March 10, 2023

