Students search for housing in Tallahassee in already tight housing market

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The recent on-campus housing crisis at Florida A&M University has families scrambling Tallahassee trying to find an open space that can house their student.

Tallahassee Real Estate Agent Cheron Thornton says for a quick solution-- those who may have extra space should consider renting out to incoming FAMU students.

"That's definitely a hard level response to something that we need an immediate relief," said Thornton.

But that's just a quick fix for a Tallahassee housing market, Thornton says is already in short supply, that has the potential of having over 1,100 students looking for a place to live searching that market.

Christic Henry, who is also a real estate agent adds that although it may be tight, there may be enough places to accommodate the immediate need now, but the potential and interest for more real estate in Tallahassee is there.

"For right now, I think that there is enough inventory in the market to manage the right nows, I just think that it has to be discovered," said Henry.

Showing the immediate need, one of Tallahassee's largest student housing landlord Student Housing Solutions has had one of the busiest seasons in their over 20 years of business.

"Rates are the highest they've ever been, our lease of velocity was the quickest it's ever been, we're completely booked," said CEO Jennifer Pearce.

For students who can find housing in Tallahassee, Pearce said, make sure you renew your lease as soon as possible if you plan on staying in Tallahassee, for this housing situation won't solve itself overnight.

"If you're happy where you're living, renew early. That's when you're going to have the best oppurtunity, the best rate," said Pearce.