Tallahassee Housing Authority seeking $1 million to offset rising costs for Orange Ave. affordable housing

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — $1 million is how much more money the Tallahassee Housing Authority wants from Leon County to help offset rising costs for the redevelopment of the Orange Avenue Apartments.

THA has secured an additional $1 million from the City of Tallahassee earlier this month. That money is to offset rising construction costs and higher interest rates for phase 2 of the project which will construct an additional 160 rental units.

Now, they're asking the County for $1 million more for phase 2 of the project to match what they already received from the City.

Leon County Commissioner Bill Proctor said these apartments will make a huge impact on low income residents in need of affordable housing in the community.

The Leon County Commission will vote on the $1 million on Tuesday, Nov.22, at 3 p.m.

If approved, the total investment into the Orange Avenue redevelopment project from both the City and County will be over $8 million.

Click here to view the agenda for tomorrow's meeting to learn more about the Orange Ave. redevelopment project.