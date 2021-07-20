Tallahassee Housing Authority schedules Meet and Lease for Orange Avenue Apartment tenants

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — With now less than 90 days to find a new place to stay, people living in Orange Avenue Apartments are looking forward to Tallahassee Housing Authority's Meet and Lease.

All 200 tenants in the Section 8 housing complex received a 90-day notice to vacate on July 9th. Many we spoke with, like Yolanda Speed, say, "It's a struggle for a lot of people right now."

To help ease that struggle, the housing authority is inviting landlords to visit them at the housing complex community center.

"They will be able to talk to landlords and property managers in the community that have vacant units available," says Tallahassee Housing Authority Executive Director Brenda Williams. "They will be able to look at where those units are located, how many bedrooms are in each unit, and any kind of amenities that may be provided with the unit."

That's only one of the many ways the Housing Authority is trying to help.

"We're going to provide money to them to pay for any fees associated with transfer of utilities and any other type of reasonable relocation assistance financial assistance that they may need in order to move," says Williams.

Speed says she's on board with the plan.

"Every individual needs to know about where they're going to be placed if they're moved or you know if they've got any help to move, it's a good idea."

Even if she or others don't sign a lease this month, Williams says they'll hold similar session each month until all tenants have been relocated.