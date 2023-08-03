Tallahassee Housing Authority hosts right to return workshops for Orange Avenue Apartments

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Around 200 families were forced to move away from the Orange Avenue Apartments before redevelopment construction began, but now, they're about to get first dibs on brand new units.

The Tallahassee Housing Authority is inviting all former Orange Avenue Apartment tenants to attend a series of workshops about what to expect as the housing complex reopens its doors. Leaders will discuss their right-to-return according to the agreement by the Orange Avenue United Tenants Association and THA. They'll cover things like eligibility, rental pricing and guidelines, waiting lists, housing choice vouchers, moving costs and expenses, security deposits, and accessibility modifications.

While there is a lot to consider, THA development director Tawana Thompson says they want to create a smooth transition for tenants who want to move back in. "I think that their biggest concern is relocation," she said. "We will of course pay for their relocation, for them to move back into the property, the deposits, will we will pay for that. We'll make it as seamless as possible. We'll do everything but hang up the clothes, for the most part."

THA will have meetings on Thursdays and Fridays in July, August, and September as follows:

Thursday, July 27, at 6 p.m.

Friday, July 28, at 3 p.m.

Thursday, August 24, at 6 p.m.

Friday, August 25, at 3 p.m.

Thursday, September 28, at 6 p.m.

Friday, September 29, at 3 p.m.

Each workshop will take place at the Fregly Community Center located at 2940 Grady Rd. in Tallahassee.

Tenants can find important information about their rights here.