Tallahassee hosts virtual hurricane prep workshop

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — With the start of Hurricane Season just four days away, The City of Tallahassee is hosting a series of workshops to teach you what to do before, during, and after a storm.

During the first meeting, experts, including ABC27's very own First Alert Chief Meteorologist Casanova Nurse, explained their roles as storms approach. They also chimed in on how to be mentally, physically, and financially ready for when a storm threatens your area.

"It's very important for you to play a role in this effort as well by being prepared," says City of Tallahassee Parks and Rec. director Ashley Edwards, "so that while all of the city officials, the first responders, the utility folks are working to restore power, that you'll have the tools and the resources that you need to take care of you and your family during these storms."

A few of the top tips include making evacuation and communication plans as early as possible to minimize confusion during the urgency of a storm, making sure to carry cash in case ATM's become unavailable, and taking photos or videos of valuables before damage occurs.

If you missed Thursday's meeting, you can catch the second one at 6pm on June 8th.