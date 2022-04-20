Watch
Tallahassee hospitals report low COVID-19 hospitalization rates

Posted at 11:20 AM, Apr 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-20 13:47:04-04

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Both Tallahassee hospitals are reporting low COVID-19 hospitalizations as of this week.

Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare has three patients hospitalized for COVID-19 in their hospital as of Wednesday, a spokesperson confirmed to ABC 27.

The number of hospitalizations over the past week at TMH has hovered around two but has dipped to one and risen to three at times.

Officials with HCA Florida Capital Hospital told ABC 27 that they have had zero COVID-19 patients for "a little over a week." The hospital added that this is the first time since March 2020 that the number has been at zero.

