Tallahassee honors Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with downtown parade and festival Jan. 19th

TALLAHASSEE, FL — The City of Tallahassee will honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s legacy with free downtown events on Monday, Jan. 19th, including the annual parade, festival, and Day of Dialogue.

The City says Dr. King dedicated his life to the pursuit of social justice and equality. The city invites the community to celebrate his profound legacy through multiple events throughout the day.

The release says the MLK Day Parade kicks off at 12: 00 p.m. along Monroe Street, with the route beginning at Tennessee Street and heading south.

The MLK Day Festival takes place downtown from 1:00-4:00 p.m. along Adams Street and College Avenue. The release says city leaders will provide welcome remarks at 1:00 p.m., followed by live entertainment at the main stage in front of City Hall. Vendors will line Adams Street between Park Avenue and Jefferson Street and College Avenue between Monroe and Duval streets.

Attendees are advised to arrive early due to road closures throughout downtown. Parking is available for a fee in the Kleman Plaza parking garage, accessible only through the Bronough Street entrance, as well as the parking garage at 215 South Calhoun Street. Free on-street parking will be available downtown, except on streets closed for the events.

Due to the annual NAACP march, the City says S. Adams Street between Tennessee Street and E. Jefferson Street, as well as E. Jefferson Street from S. Adams Street to Monroe Street, will be closed from 8:45-11:00 a.m. The march is scheduled to begin at C.K. Steele Plaza at 111 W. Tennessee Street and end at City Hall at 300 S. Adams Street.

The release says to allow for parade staging, Monroe Street from Brevard Street to Tennessee Street, as well as adjacent streets, including Georgia, Carolina, and Virginia streets between Adams Street and Calhoun Street, will be closed from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Brevard Street will remain open.

The parade route will close from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., including the intersection of Monroe and Tennessee streets. The parade moves south along Monroe Street from Tennessee Street. Northbound traffic on Monroe Street will be detoured at Gaines Street. Westbound traffic on Apalachee Parkway will be detoured at Franklin Boulevard.

PARADE ROUTE MAP BELOW:

City of Tallahassee

For those traveling in the downtown area but not attending the festivities, the detour route follows Gaines Street (eastbound and westbound), Gadsden Street (one-way northbound), Brevard Street (eastbound and westbound), and Bronough Street (one-way southbound).

StarMetro's fixed routes, which will be operating on a Sunday schedule due to the holiday, will also be impacted. Residents can call StarMetro at 850-891-5200 or visit the website by clicking here.

For more information about MLK weekend festivities, click here.

