Tallahassee holds groundbreaking ceremony for Global Gateway facility at TLH

Facility to open in 2024
Posted at 6:34 PM, May 17, 2022
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Tallahassee International Airport officially broke ground Tuesday on the new Global Gateway Project.

The project, estimated at $28 million, is part of the city of Tallahassee's 5 year plan to enhance infrastructure.

David Pollard, director of aviation at TLH, says he's excited about the positive economic impacts this project will yield.

"What I'm really hoping for as we continue to press ahead, the economic impact of this project alone over the course of the next ten years will result in over a $300 million economic impact for this community and this region. It will also help provide over 1,600 plus jobs for this community," Pollard said.

The facility will allow for goods to be shipped to and received from worldwide destinations at TLH, and to accommodate international flights.

The global gateway is expected to open for service in 2024.

