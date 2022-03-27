Tallahassee History Festival kicks off first year

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Tallahassee Community College kicked off its inaugural Tallahassee History Festival and Expo Saturday morning bringing local and regional history to Kleman Plaza.

Local historians presented on topics like the Tuskegee Airmen and the Muscogee Nation of Florida. The event also included booksellers, historical societies, life-size replica of a prehistoric Mastodon skeleton.

Event organizers say bringing the story of our city and area is crucial to having a better understanding of our community.

"We fundamentally believe in the TCC history department that historical knowledge is really central to civic literacy and its central to maintaining a democratic republic," said David Proctor. "It's the way you can think intelligently about your country."