Tallahassee Hip Hop Artist T-Pain is hitting the road this fall, celebrating 20 years in the music game

TALLAHASSEE, FL — Tallahassee's own, T-Pain, is hitting the road this fall, celebrating 20 years in the music industry. In an Instagram Post, he announced "The TP20 Tour". He says it will celebrate the last 20 years of T-Pain and the next 20 years that nobody is ready for.

In the post, he said,

If I learned one thing in the last 20 years, it’s that music doesn’t live on charts. It lives in people. And this isn’t a tour, it’s a thank you to everyone that was there in 2005 and to everyone who’s just catching the wave.

He'll be making a stop in Tallahassee on October 17th at the Donald Tucker Center. Tickets go on sale on Friday, June 6th at 10:00 a.m. For more information, click here.

