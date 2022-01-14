Tallahassee Green Faith Alliance teaches local churches about sustainability

TALLAHASSEE, Fl. (WTXL) — One organization in Tallahassee is protecting our environment through faith and sustainability.

Cara Fleischer organized Tallahassee Green Faith Alliance

"Four years ago, we had a creation ministry here at St. Paul's United Methodist and it was bringing so much joy to our congregation that we have a garden. We were doing outdoor events with kids," Fleischer said.

The idea blossomed into bigger ideas — even adopting Lake Ella Drive and ridding the lake of trash four times a year.

"So we have families out there using the tongs and keeping it clean for the wildlife."

Even addressing food insecurity.

"I always put it as Jesus was always in the garden praying," Elder C. Ivy, the Executive Director of Sowing Seeds Sowing Comfort Ministry, said. She heard about Tallahassee Green Faith Alliance and thought both organizations should team up. Elder Ivy teaches people of faith how to grow gardens — also working alongside the Tallahassee Food Network.

"We grow an abundance of fresh harvest, greens, or whatever it is for that season and we have a food bank which we give out food to the public."

You can find more information about Tallahassee Green Faith Alliance by clicking here.