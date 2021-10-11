Tallahassee Greek Food Festival kicks off Friday morning

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Tallahassee's Greek Food Festival is coming back for its 40th year after being canceled due to COVID-19 last year at the Holy Mother of God Greek Orthodox Church.

The festival features Greek food, dancing, and music.

As one of the church's largest fundraisers, they've donated money to Second Harvest and homeless shelters around Tallahassee through the festival's earnings.

Organizers say they're excited to bring their culture back to Tallahassee for a family-friendly experience...

"It's for us to show you what we do as a people," said organizer Mike Gavalas. "And as a church, it's a very friendly atmosphere, you can come and spend the whole day here and not spend a dime if you want to, and if you want to get up and dance like a kid, you can get up and dance to. It's a lot of good fun for the family and it's just good wholesome fun for anyone who wants to come out and enjoy. "

The festival is free and will take place this Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.