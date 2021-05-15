Tallahassee gas stations still seeing shortage on gas

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Some gas stations in Tallahassee are now being able to serve their customers, with new shipments of gas being delivered.

"I drove by a bunch this morning, there was no gas, and this is my gas station so thank God they have gas," said Stephanie Johnson of Tallahassee.

People like Stephanie Johnson, who searched high and low for gas to get to Jacksonville, finally found some at the Gate station near the Capitol.

While larger gas stations start to see their supply come in a little bit more frequently, stations like this Sunoco off of Blair Stone Road say it could be until at least Tuesday until their delivery comes in.

"They don't know what gas stations have gas, so they have to run around town," said owner Rohit Patel.

Rohit Patel, owner of the Sunoco said he's been dealing with frustrated customers all week.

"I'm losing a lot of business because of no gas for the last four days, and I don't know when we will get the delivery," said Patel.

Patel said he's just trying to serve the customers that have been so loyal to him over the years and just wants to make it through yet another crisis.

"Since Covid started, it's been a survival game for us," said Patel.

Patel told ABC 27 the reason why they haven't received gas yet is that their supplier, who's based out of Bainbridge, is also out.