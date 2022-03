TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Gas prices in Florida's Captial City are on the rise.

On Saturday morning, for the first time in recent memory, some Tallahassee gas stations were selling unleaded fuel for more than $4 a gallon.

According to AAA, the national average price per gallon is about $3.92 and in Florida, it is about $3.81. Leon County stands at around $3.77 per gallon on average.