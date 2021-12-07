Tallahassee foster care families in for a treat this holiday season

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — HCA Healthcare is hosting a Christmas festival for foster care families and needs volunteers!

Cathy Harcus has the best of both worlds, she supports foster families in her professional life and has been a licensed foster family for 17 years with her husband, having 55 kids come through their homes.

She added that she wants these kids to feel no different than their peers.

"To see them be able to get exactly what their peers are getting and to be treated no differently and that Santa brings you the same items that he does their friends that's pretty special," said Cathy Harcus.

The foster care Christmas event is happening Saturday, Dec. 11 at City Church, 3215 Sessions Road. If you would like to help, please arrive at 8 a.m. to help with the set-up.

If you're a nursing student looking to volunteer please RSVP.