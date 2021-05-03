Tallahassee Food Challenge helps locals get nutritious food

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Tallahassee Food Challenge is stepping up to help feed local families in need. It's a campaign designed to inspire the community to donate to food charities in the Big Bend.

Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, one in four people in Leon County cannot get nutritious food. That means demand has increased by 50 percent in adults and 56 percent in children.

Tallahassee Food Challenge Campaign Director, Brien Sorne, said "Leon County: statewide, annually; reports a higher percentage of food scarcity than other counties in the state of Florida. Let's all take the challenge, fill a bowl, and feed the hungry."

With summer approaching and kids out of school, demand for food will go up even more. For more on how to donate, click here.