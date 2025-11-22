Tallahassee firefighters rescue pets from Pine View Drive house fire Saturday morning

TALLAHASSEE, FL — Tallahassee firefighters rescued a rabbit and a cat from a house fire on Pine View Drive early Saturday morning, according to the Tallahassee Fire Department.

TFD responded to a reported structure fire in the 2600 block of Pine View Drive at just after 5:30 a.m. on November 22nd, according to the press release.

Firefighters arrived to find heavy flames coming from the rear of a single-story residence. TFD says crews made an immediate interior attack and discovered the fire had already extended into the attic and was spreading rapidly.

Crews worked to contain the blaze and prevent it from reaching nearby structures, according to the press release.

The report says a primary search confirmed all occupants had evacuated the home, but one person sustained minor burns and declined transport to the hospital.

The American Red Cross was contacted to assist the displaced residents. The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the State Fire Marshal's Office.

This story has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

