Tallahassee firefighters rescue 2 dogs from house fire early Sunday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — A family and 2 dogs are safe after a house fire in Tallahassee early Sunday morning.

TFD says they responded to a home on Jay Bird Lane at around 12:35 a.m. and found a large fire coming from the roof.

Firefighters entered the home and rescued two dogs that were inside. TFD says all other residents living in the home had evacuated safely by the time crews arrived. No one was hurt.

TFD says crews stayed on scene for hours to fully extinguish the flames. Investigators are looking into what started the fire.

The American Red Cross is also assisting the displaced family.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.